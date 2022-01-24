Tom Brady 'Used Abusive Language' to Draw Penalty vs. Rams, per Referee Shawn Hochuli

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

It's not very often the greatest quarterback in NFL history is flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, but that is exactly what happened during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Official Shawn Hochuli explained why Tom Brady was flagged during the game and said the quarterback "got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language. As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer," per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Brady was frustrated he wasn't awarded with a roughing the passer penalty after Von Miller hit him, and the NBC broadcast revealed he was bleeding from his lip following the contact.

His frustration mounted as the game unfolded, and Tampa Bay fell behind 27-3 and appeared well on its way to a blowout loss.

However, the game changed when the Rams turned it over three times and missed a field goal in the second half, opening the door for a comeback.

The Buccaneers offense took full advantage of the opportunity and ripped off 24 unanswered points. Brady uncorked a deep ball to Mike Evans for a 55-yard touchdown, and Leonard Fournette's touchdown in the final minute seemed to set the stage for overtime.

Unfortunately for the defending champions, Tampa Bay's secondary lost track of Cooper Kupp on a deep ball on the game's final possession, which set up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired.

As for the flag on Brady that came in the second quarter, there was a certain level of irony involved since he talked about how much trash talk he gets away with on the field during an appearance on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray.

"I'm kind of a pain in [the officials'] ass," Brady said during the podcast:

He apparently took it too far during Sunday's game, and it cost his team 15 yards.