Australian Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka, Daniil Medvedev Wins Highlight Day 6 Results

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her impressive display of overcoming adversity Saturday with her third straight three-set victory, this time over No. 31 seed Marketa Vondrousova, to reach the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open.

Two top-five seeds, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, were among the winners on the men's side on Day 6 of the season's first Grand Slam tournament.

Let's check out the full list of the day's third-round singles results from Melbourne Park. That's followed by a recap of the action.

Women's Draw

(2) Aryna Sabalenka d. (31) Marketa Vondrousova; 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

(7) Iga Swiatek d. (25) Daria Kasatkina; 6-2, 6-3

Sorana Cirstea d. (10) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova; 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

(14) Simona Halep d. Danka Kovinic; 6-2, 6-1

(19) Elise Mertens d. Shuai Zhang; 6-2, 6-2

(27) Danielle Collins d. Clara Tauson; 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

Alize Cornet d. (29) Tamara Zidansek; 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Kaia Kanepi d. Maddison Inglis; 2-6, 6-2, 6-0

Men's Draw

(2) Daniil Medvedev d. Botic van de Zandschulp; 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas d. Benoit Paire; 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4

(27) Marin Cilic d. (5) Andrey Rublev; 7-5, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3

(9) Felix Auger-Aliassime d. (24) Daniel Evans; 6-4, 6-1, 6-1

(11) Jannik Sinner d. Taro Daniel; 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1

(20) Taylor Fritz d. (15) Roberto Bautista Agut; 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

(32) Alex de Minaur d. Pablo Andujar; 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Maxime Cressy d. Christopher O'Connell; 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2

Day 6 Recap

Sabalenka has dropped the opening set in each of her first three matches in the Australian Open, in large part because of her struggles with consistency from the service line. She's already recorded 41 double-faults in the tournament, including 10 against Vondrousova.

The 23-year-old Belarusian rising star has been a depiction of resiliency as she's bounced back each time, typically in pretty dominant fashion. Here's a look at the breakdown of her performance by set:

First Set: 17 games lost

Second Set: 10 games lost

Third Set: 5 games lost

So she's lost more games in the first set than the rest of the match combined, and she's been in firm control of the deciding third set on each occasion.

"Feels like I'm warming up in the first set and then I start playing," Sabalenka said Saturday. "I don't know. I really want to win it in two sets, and I think that's why I'm getting, like, so emotional in the first set, and that's why I'm like over-trying and I'm missing a lot."

Aside from the service errors, she played quite well to take down Vondrousova with a sizable advantage in winners (36-24), a strong showing at net (15 of 24) and five breaks of serve.

She'll look to put her first-set issues in the rearview mirror when she takes on unseeded Kanepi in the round of 16.

Medvedev put together his most comprehensive match of the tournament so far to eliminate van de Zandschulp and further establish himself as the player to beat on the men's side.

The reigning U.S. Open champion owned a plus-seven winner-to-error ratio (26-17), smacked 10 aces, won 82 percent of the points on his first serve and 40 percent of points on the return.

Medvedev will be a heavy favorite against Cressy, an unseeded UCLA product, in the fourth round and, if he continues to play at the level he displayed Saturday, he owns a great chance to capture his second straight major title.

Tsitsipas is one of the players with a realistic shot to stop the Russian star's march toward the final as they remain on a potential semifinal collision course.

The 23-year-old Greek sensation has reached the Australian Open semis in two of the past three years and moved one step closer to another deep run with the triumph over Paire.

Besides a brief hiccup in the third-set tiebreak, it was a pretty impressive showing from Tsitsipas, who racked up 47 winners and 21 aces.

He'll face 20th-seeded Fritz with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

Looking ahead to Sunday's play, a clash between third-seeded Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov will headline the action in the men's draw. Rafael Nadal will also continue his pursuit of a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title when he takes on Adrian Mannarino.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty will be in action in the women's draw as she faces off with American Amanda Anisimova, who's coming off an upset of Naomi Osaka. Two other top-five seeds, No. 4 Barbora Krejcíkova and No. 5 Maria Sakkari, will also look to punch their quarterfinal tickets on Day 7.