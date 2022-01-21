Giants Rumors: Bills' Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier to Interview for HC Job

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The New York Giants are expected to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The report comes after the Giants hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen to become Big Blue's new GM.

Schoen, who is still in Buffalo before he makes the move to New Jersey, is expected to conduct the interviews in Western New York on Saturday, per Rapoport.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that the Giants were also expected to request interviews with ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The Giants were in the market for a new GM after Dave Gettleman's retirement. They also parted ways with head coach Joe Judge following the season.

Big Blue is looking to break out of a decade-long rut that has seen the team make the playoffs just once in the past 10 years. The Giants have not won a postseason game since Super Bowl XLVI in Feb. 2012.

Daboll and Frazier have worked under Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who has led Buffalo to playoff appearances in four of the past five seasons.

The Bills are also back-to-back AFC East champions who most recently crushed the New England Patriots 47-17 in the Wild Card round. They'll battle with the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs next.

The 46-year-old Daboll has led an offense that finished second in scoring in 2020 and third in 2021. Under his tutelage, the Bills' offense has flourished, with quarterback Josh Allen, wideout Stefon Diggs and a stout offensive line leading the way.

The 62-year-old Frazier's defense allowed the fewest points in football this year and the second-fewest in 2019. He leads a stout unit that's strong on all three levels and finished tied for third with 30 takeaways.

Daboll could have the edge on anyone in the field. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported Friday that Daboll was on the top of Schoen's head-coaching list.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN also provided this report:

"The connection between Daboll and Schoen is strong, according to a source close with the pair. The expectation is that Daboll (who has guided top-five offenses each of the past two seasons) would get an interview if Schoen is the general manager. And Daboll's first stint as an assistant in New England (2000-06) also overlapped with Peters' time there."

As Raanan noted, head coaching candidates involved with playoff teams who advance past the divisional round can't interview until after they are eliminated.

Therefore, the Giants are pressed for time to interview the Bills coordinators with the team set to travel to Kansas City for a 6:30 p.m. ET game on Sunday.

For now, the Giants appear to have a talented and accomplished coaching shortlist thus far as the team looks for its next leader.