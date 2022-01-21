Former QB Josh McCown Interviews for Texans HC Job; Also Interviewed in 2021

Former QB Josh McCown Interviews for Texans HC Job; Also Interviewed in 2021January 21, 2022
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The Houston Texans announced Thursday that longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown interviewed for the team's head coaching vacancy.
It's the second offseason in a row the team interviewed him for the position.
