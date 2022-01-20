Aaron Rodgers Makes Tom Brady Deflategate Joke, Says Ball Is 'Too Firm' for Patriots

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers did an interview with Sportsnet on Wednesday and cracked a Deflategate joke at Tom Brady's expense while he was throwing footballs at drones.

"This is too firm for the Patriots," he joked at the 1:15 mark.

Good one, Aaron.

The top-seeded Packers are set to host San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round on Saturday, while Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the Los Angeles Rams the next day.

If both teams win, a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game will follow. And Rodgers can make his joke to Brady in person.