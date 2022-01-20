Raiders Rumors: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels 'Getting Floated' for Head Coaching Job

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is reportedly "getting floated" as a potential option to fill the Las Vegas Raiders head coach vacancy, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Jones noted it might be tough to "pry him loose" from the Patriots, but fans should "keep an eye on Vegas."

McDaniels has been an offensive coordinator in New England since 2012 and has spent 18 total seasons on the Patriots staff under Bill Belichick. He initially left in 2009 to become head coach of the Denver Broncos but was fired after producing an 11-17 record across two seasons.

In 2018, McDaniels was announced as the Indianapolis Colts head coach before he changed his mind and stayed in New England.

Aaron Wilson of Texans Daily reported there is "significant interest around the league" in the 45-year-old this offseason, but he is "not expected to pursue any head coaching opportunities during the postseason."

McDaniels has been extremely successful with the Patriots, helping the offense finish this season sixth in the NFL in points scored behind a rookie quarterback. Only once in the last 10 years has the offense finished worse than seventh in the category.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The coach has also been on the Patriots staff for all six Super Bowl titles, serving as offensive coordinator for three.

There could still be hesitation to hire McDaniels as a head coach after his struggles in Denver and a controversial exit in Indianapolis.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, is seeking a full-time replacement for Jon Gruden after the former coach resigned in October following the release of emails he wrote that contained racist, anti-gay and misogynistic comments. Rich Bisaccia led the team to the playoffs as an interim coach and has the support from the players to take over the permanent job going forward.

"We all think that he's the right guy," quarterback Derek Carr said of Bisaccia last week.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has also been rumored as a potential option for the Raiders, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.