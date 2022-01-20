49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Play vs. Packers Despite Injuries

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play Saturday against the Green Bay Packers despite dealing with a torn ligament and bone chip in his thumb and a shoulder injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Uh, yeah, we'll feel it out throughout the week," Garoppolo told reporters on Tuesday when asked if he expected to play. "Feeling good right now."

Garoppolo also practiced on Wednesday, another good sign.

As for what injury was bothering him more, Garoppolo told reporters it was a draw.

"Uh, yes," he answered, laughing, when asked which injury was worse. "I don't know the answer. They're pretty close."

He did acknowledge that the shoulder injury, which happened in the second quarter of the team's 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, impacted his play in the second half.

"The shoulder, yeah, being a quarterback it affects every throw," he said. "So, yeah, it definitely had some impact. But if I'm out there, and I'm being put in that spot, I got to, you know, still make the plays I normally make. So no excuses or anything like that. The injury is what it is. We're all dealing with stuff right now."

The Niners, after upsetting the Cowboys, now face Aaron Rodgers and the top-seeded Packers at Lambeau Field. They'll need a strong performance from Garoppolo, who was excellent in the first half against the Cowboys (11-of-14 for 133 yards) before struggling mightily in the second half (5-of-11 for 39 yards and an interception).