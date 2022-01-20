Charles Omenihu on Playing for 49ers After Texans: 'It’s Not a Circus Show Here'

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers acquired defensive lineman Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans in a midseason trade, and it sure sounds like he's happy with his new home.

"A lot more structure," he said when asked about the difference between the two organizations. "The leadership between the coach and the GM, it doesn't seem like its a power struggle. They're on same page. They have an understanding of what they want. They make it very clear what they want, from GM to head coach, from head coach to position coaches. It's not a circus show here."

That's the sort of quote that Niners fans will love to hear but will have Texans fans lamenting the state of their organization.

Given Omenihu's comments, it doesn't come as a major surprise that the Niners finished the regular season 10-7 and just won a playoff game, while the Texans were 4-13 and fired head coach David Culley after just one season.