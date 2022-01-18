Jaguars Rumors: Colts DC Matt Eberflus to Have 2nd Interview for HC Vacancy

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Jacksonville Jaguars will conduct a second interview with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their head-coaching vacancy.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news Tuesday and added that the 51-year-old Eberflus, who has been in his current role since 2018, is the first known finalist for the Jaguars' job.

Jacksonville is looking for a new head coach after firing Urban Meyer following a tumultuous tenure that ended after a 2-10 start to the 2021 season.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell took the team over on an interim basis for the final five games, losing four straight before guiding the Jags to a 26-11 victory over the Colts to end the year.

The Jags aren't the only team courting Eberflus, as the Chicago Bears have also brought him in for an interview. Chicago, which is in the market for a general manager, also spoke with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds for the role.

Indianapolis' defense has largely been successful under Eberflus, finishing top 10 in scoring defense in three of his four seasons. This season's Colts D also finished eighth in Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric.

Albert Breer of MMQB reported that the second Eberflus-Jaguars interview will occur in Indianapolis. Per Breer, Jags owner Shad Khan, who lives in Illinois, will be there.

Eberflus' coaching career began at his alma mater, Toledo, where he played linebacker from 1988-1991. He was on the Rockets' coaching staff from 1992-2000, rising to the rank of defensive backs coach.

He then left for Missouri, spending eight years as the Tigers' defensive coordinator. Eberflus then bolted for the NFL, working for the Cleveland Browns (2009-2010) and Dallas Cowboys (2011-2017) as linebackers coach. He added passing game coordinator duties to his role in 2016 and 2017.

Eberflus left for the Colts when the team hired ex-Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich as its head coach. Indianapolis has gone 39-27 in four seasons under Reich, reaching the playoffs twice.

No matter who gets the job, the Jags' new head coach will have a Herculean task ahead, especially after the team finished last in points scored and fifth-last in points allowed.

Jacksonville does have a franchise quarterback to build around in Trevor Lawrence as well as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, so there's definitely current (and future) talent to work with.

Eberflus, who has never been a head coach at any level, could be the person to guide the Jags out of the disastrous Meyer regime. Based on the second interview news, it's clear Jacksonville is very interested in the possibility that may be the case.