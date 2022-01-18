Report: Rams DC Raheem Morris Targeted by Vikings for Head Coach Interview

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their vacant head-coaching position.

Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported the Vikings requested the interview a day after the Rams defense dominated the Arizona Cardinals in 34-11 wild-card round romp.

The Rams finished 17th in total defense and 15th in scoring defense during the regular season. Their underlying numbers were far better, with Football Outsiders ranking the Rams defense fifth in DVOA.

Morris previously coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011 and was the Atlanta Falcons' interim coach last season. He's 21-38 overall as a head coach.

The Vikings are seeking a replacement for Mike Zimmer, who was fired earlier this month after going 72-56-1 in eight seasons as a head coach. Much of the team's disappointing performance the last two seasons was brought on by the struggles of Zimmer's defense, which finished 30th in yardage and 24th in scoring.

Hiring a defensive-minded coach would allow for the possibility of keeping some of the Vikings' current offensive staff in place. Minnesota's current offensive staff has done a strong job at eliminating Kirk Cousins' costly errors while building a strong running game around Dalvin Cook.