Giants Rumors: Bills' Joe Schoen Considered Favorite for Vacant GM Position

AP Photo

Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen reportedly had his second interview with the New York Giants for their vacant general manager position Tuesday and is considered the favorite to land the job.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reported Schoen has emerged among the nine candidates who initially interviewed for the position remotely. Tuesday's meeting is set to take place in person.

Schoen has been with the Bills since 2017 after reuniting with general manager Brandon Beane, whom he began his career with in Carolina. He's been Beane's second in command presiding over a franchise turnaround that has seen Buffalo make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

The Giants are looking to replace general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge. Ironically, Beane worked under Gettleman when he was the Panthers general manager from 2013 to 2017.

If Schoen winds up joining the Giants, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a strong candidate to take the head coaching job. Daboll has been considered one of the top offensive assistants in football over the last two seasons, thanks in large part to his role in quarterback Josh Allen's development.

The Giants will enter 2022 in a make-or-break year for quarterback Daniel Jones, who has struggled in three seasons as a starter and finished the year on the IL with a neck injury. Daboll is the type of coach who could scheme to Jones' skill set, allowing the franchise to find out whether he's a viable long-term option.