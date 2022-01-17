Video: Ryan Fitzpatrick Celebrates Shirtless with Bills Fans During Patriots Game

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Once a Buffalo Bill, always a Buffalo Bill.

Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick attended the team's 47-17 drubbing of the New England Patriots on Saturday, and he celebrated in true Buffalo style: Shirtless, in freezing temperatures.

Fitzpatrick, 39, played for the Bills between the 2009-12 seasons, starting 53 games and throwing for 11,654 yards, 80 touchdowns and 64 interceptions. It was one of nine teams he's played for in his career—he played for the Washington Football Team this past season—but Buffalo clearly holds a special place in his heart.

Special enough to go shirtless in temperatures below 10 degrees Fahrenheit, not even accounting for wind chill.

That's love. And definitely not recommended.