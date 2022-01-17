Justin Fields Thanks Friends, Family, Bears Teammates: 'The Best Is Yet to Come'

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields shared a message of thanks following his first year in the NFL.

"Shout out to my family, friends, and teammates for helping me get through Year 1," he wrote on Twitter. "Everything happens for a reason and it’s all just a small part of the journey. The best is yet to come."

