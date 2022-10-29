Suns' Deandre Ayton Out at Least 1 Week Because of Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a sprained left ankle, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Appearing in five games so far this season for the 4-1 Suns, Ayton is averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.

The young center had quite the roller coaster ride in the 2021-22 season.

By the numbers, it was the best year of Ayton's career. He averaged 17.2 points on 63.4 percent shooting while adding 10.2 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game. The Suns, meanwhile, posted the NBA's best record (64-18).

Then came the postseason. Phoenix exited in the conference semifinals, an outcome that exposed a deeper divide between Ayton and others within the organization. It looked as though a separation might come in the offseason.

Ayton remained a member of the Suns in the end after the team matched his four-year, $133 million offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers.

It's no secret that traditional centers have been devalued in recent years. Although Ayton isn't a floor-stretching big, his protracted standoff with Phoenix might have slightly obscured what he brings to the table.

The 6'11" center is a good rim protector who can also defend away from the basket. On offense, he can be devastating in the pick-and-roll.

With Ayton now injured, Phoenix is about to find out exactly how much he contributes on the court.

For as long as Ayton is out of the lineup, the Suns will likely turn to Jock Landale as their primary center with Bismack Biyombo also receiving additional minutes.

There will be increased pressure on Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson and others to up their game as well.