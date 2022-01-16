Seahawks Rumors: 'All Systems Go' with Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, John Schneider

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Despite rumors and speculation of a massive overhaul for the Seattle Seahawks, it was business as usual during Thursday's year-end meeting between head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider and owner Jody Allen, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Mortensen reported there was no talk about "job security" while saying "all systems are go" for Carroll, Schneider and quarterback Russell Wilson to return in 2022.

This comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Wilson "wants to explore his options to see what else might be out there for him."

Seattle finished 7-10 in 2021, the organization's first losing record since Wilson was drafted in 2012.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that the 2021 season could be the last of the Carroll-Wilson partnership in Seattle.

Carroll just finished his 12th year with the organization, accumulating a 119-73-1 regular-season record with two NFC championships and one Super Bowl title. The postseason success has been limited in recent years, however, totaling just one playoff win in the past five seasons.

With the team struggling in 2021, it could be time for a fresh start and an organizational rebuild.

Wilson would draw plenty of interest on the open market, while a trade would save $11 million against the 2022 cap, per Spotrac. A deal after June 1 would save $24 million.

The Seahawks seemingly still want to keep the status quo entering the offseason. Wilson has said multiple times that it's his "hope" he returns to Seattle next year, per Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times.

It means a trade is not certain despite plenty of speculation over the past few weeks.