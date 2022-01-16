Schefter: Jimmy Garoppolo Has Raised His Value to 49ers and NFL Teams in Trade Market

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to wins in six of his last eight starts, reportedly improving the view of his play around the NFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Garoppolo has "raised his value to both the 49ers and to other teams in the offseason trade market."

Garoppolo will lead the 49ers into Dallas on Sunday, where he'll be tasked with proving himself on the playoff stage. While San Francisco made Super Bowl LIV with Garoppolo under center two years ago, that run came in large part despite Garoppolo's quiet performance.

