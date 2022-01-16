X

    Eagles' Josh Sweat Out vs. Bucs; Underwent Surgery for 'Life-Threatening' Matter

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2022

    G Fiume/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday morning that defensive end Josh Sweat would miss the team's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after undergoing an "emergency procedure" Tuesday to address a "life-threatening situation."

    Per the team's statement:

    "Josh and our medical team did everything possible to help him return to play. He improved every day but it was determined by the doctors today that he was not quite ready. The fact that Josh came so close to playing is a credit to his toughness and our medical staff."

    Sweat, 24, had a solid 2021 season for the Eagles, registering 45 tackles (seven for loss), 7.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and four pass deflections. His continued development was important for an Eagles team that lost Brandon Graham for the season after he ruptured his Achilles in September.

    Without Sweat, the Eagles may struggle to create much pressure off the edge.

    While the interior pair of Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave have combined for 11 sacks and are one of the better defensive tackle duos in the league, players like Derek Barnett (two sacks) and Ryan Kerrigan (zero sacks) haven't offered as much of a threat. 

    The Eagles could call on rookie Milton Williams (two sacks) to fill a bigger role Sunday. Williams has played on both the interior and edge for the team this season.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Zach Berman @ZBerm

    Look for Ryan Kerrigan and Tarron Jackson to be the top options at DE with Josh Sweat out. <br><br>But something else to watch: Milton Williams playing with the first-team defensive line, and the Eagles mixing Williams and Fletcher Cox on the edge.

    Bo Wulf @Bo_Wulf

    No Josh Sweat for the Eagles today probably means more Milton Williams and less rotating of the DL. Makes the prospect inviting long drives by the Bucs dicier.

    The 9-8 Eagles face Tom Brady and the 13-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. With or without Sweat, slowing down Tampa's dangerous offense was always going to be a tough proposition. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.