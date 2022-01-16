Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Lose in Final of Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Paul VI defeated Bronny James and Sierra Canyon 72-65 on Saturday night at the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions behind DeShawn Harris-Smith's 23 points.

James had a solid game, putting up 13 points, six boards, three assists and two steals, while his teammate and UCLA commit Amari Bailey led the way with 18 points.

It was revenge for Paul VI, which lost to Sierra Canyon 52-49 at December's 'Iolani Classic. James notched nine points and two assists in that contest.

Given how close that previous matchup was, it wasn't the biggest shock that Paul VI pulled off the upset. It's likely to bump Sierra Canyon down the MaxPreps High School rankings, however, as they were No. 4 coming into the contest.

Meanwhile, Paul VI was ranked No. 22. They'll get a nice bump after Saturday's win.