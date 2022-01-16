Derek Carr Says Raiders 'All' Think Rich Bisaccia Should Be Named Permanent HC

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders lost their wild-card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, 26-19, ending their 2021 season.

But quarterback Derek Carr believes it should only be the beginning for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia in Las Vegas.

"We all think that he's the right guy," he told reporters after the game regarding the future of the head coaching position for the Raiders.

"I have never seen a coach with the ear to the locker room like he has," Carr added.

Earlier Saturday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Raiders would "conduct a full and thorough coaching search when the offseason begins, and it appears the future of quarterback Carr will be tied in with it. Las Vegas and Carr have a mutual decision to make this offseason, and sources say the choice of the head coach will be a factor."

It would appear that Carr—who is entering the final season of a five-year, $125-million contract and in line for a long-term extension—is swinging his vote in the direction of Bisaccia.

The 61-year-old interim head coach inherited a Raiders team amid a season full of upheaval. Former head coach Jon Gruden stepped down in October after past emails containing anti-gay, misogynistic and racist language were released publicly by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Then in early November, second-year receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested and charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence, along with a charge of felony reckless driving and a misdemeanor weapons charge after his vehicle allegedly hit speeds of 156 mph before crashing into another vehicle and killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Prosecutors said Ruggs' blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit in Nevada.

And two weeks ago, Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI.

On the field, the Raiders contended with a number of injuries, including the loss of star tight end Darren Waller for four games. Despite all the circumstances, Bisacca and Carr managed to lead the Raiders to the postseason.

In total, Bisacca went 7-5 as the interim head coach, which included a four-game winning streak to earn Las Vegas a playoff berth.

The Raiders will do their due diligence in a coaching search. But according to Carr, the locker room has made its choice.