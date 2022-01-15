Dolphins Rumors: Brian Daboll's Ties to Tua Tagovailoa 'Significant' in HC Search

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Brian Daboll's history with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will reportedly be a "significant factor in his potential to merge with that job," according to Jason La Canfora.

The Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator had the same role at Alabama in 2017 and helped recruit Tagovailoa to the school. Per La Canfora, "Daboll has known the quarterback since he was a teenager."

