49ers' Trent Williams in Line to Return from Elbow Injury for Cowboys Wild-Card Game

49ers' Trent Williams in Line to Return from Elbow Injury for Cowboys Wild-Card GameJanuary 15, 2022
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who missed his team's regular-season finale last Sunday with an elbow sprain, is in line to return to the lineup for the 49ers' NFC Wild Card matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area provided more information:
Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS
All-Pro LT Trent Williams (elbow) is back on the practice field. He looks to be good to go for Sunday’s game. This practice is scheduled to be conducted at approximately walk-through speed before the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> head to Dallas this afternoon.
Williams didn't practice Wednesday, but the 49ers' practice report listed him as a limited participant Thursday. He practiced in full Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday.
Adding the first-team All-Pro back into the mix is obviously a welcome sight for the 49ers.
Niners Nation @NinersNation
According to Sports Info Solutions, Trent Williams didn’t allow a sack all season and only let his man make a tackle against the run ONCE all season.<br><br>Deebo finished 25th in receptions but 5th in receiving yards.<br><br>Congrats to the 49ers two All-Pros. <a href="https://t.co/8I67iEyJa9">https://t.co/8I67iEyJa9</a>
Jeff Deeney @PFF_Jeff
Trent Williams being out is a huge blow for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>. He will finish the regular season with an overall grade of 98.2, the HIGHEST GRADE EVER EARNED for a season by PFF. (our grades go back to 2006)
Akash Anavarathan @akashanav
Colton McKivitz allowed 4 pressures and 2 sacks at LT filling in for Trent Williams in 70 snaps on Sunday. <br><br>Trent Williams has allowed 1 sack all season on 509 snaps. Think the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> missed him?
Williams also told reporters Thursday that his elbow is in good shape.
"The elbow is doing good," Williams said, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. "It’s made a lot of improvement over the last week or so. I practiced today. I felt pretty good."
Per Wagoner, Williams suffered the elbow injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' 23-7 win over the Houston Texans on Jan. 2.
"I definitely didn't think it was a good time for me to miss any time so I just gritted through it and I paid the price later," Williams said.
The 49ers were victorious in a win-and-in game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, coming back from a 17-0 deficit to earn a 27-24 overtime victory.
Now they'll head to Texas to face the NFC East champion Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday from Arlington's AT&T Stadium.