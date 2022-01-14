49ers' Trent Williams in Line to Return from Elbow Injury for Cowboys Wild-Card Game

AP Photo/John Amis, File

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who missed his team's regular-season finale last Sunday with an elbow sprain, is in line to return to the lineup for the 49ers' NFC Wild Card matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area provided more information:

Williams didn't practice Wednesday, but the 49ers' practice report listed him as a limited participant Thursday. He practiced in full Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday.

Adding the first-team All-Pro back into the mix is obviously a welcome sight for the 49ers.

Williams also told reporters Thursday that his elbow is in good shape.

"The elbow is doing good," Williams said, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. "It’s made a lot of improvement over the last week or so. I practiced today. I felt pretty good."

Per Wagoner, Williams suffered the elbow injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' 23-7 win over the Houston Texans on Jan. 2.

"I definitely didn't think it was a good time for me to miss any time so I just gritted through it and I paid the price later," Williams said.

The 49ers were victorious in a win-and-in game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, coming back from a 17-0 deficit to earn a 27-24 overtime victory.

Now they'll head to Texas to face the NFC East champion Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday from Arlington's AT&T Stadium.