76ers' Tobias Harris Ruled Out vs. Bucks With Hip Injury

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris will miss his team's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday due to left hip soreness.

The 76ers listed Harris as questionable on Friday's injury report but ruled him out before the game. Doc Rivers told reporters beforehand that Harris wasn't able to participate much in the team's shootaround.

Harris has averaged 14.7 points on 46.2 percent shooting and 6.2 rebounds this season. The Sixers have explored potential trades for Harris for the better part of a year but haven't found a team willing to take on his contract.

Without Harris and James Harden, who remains out with a right foot tendon strain, Philadelphia rolled with a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker and Joel Embiid versus Milwaukee.