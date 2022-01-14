Joe Judge Thanks Giants, Fans in 1st Statement Since Being Fired as Head Coach

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Joe Judge released his first public statement since the New York Giants parted ways with their now-former head coach after two seasons.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com relayed the exclusive remarks on Thursday.

"As I reflect on my tenure with the Giants, I want to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants," the statement read in part.

"Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, to the organization and incredible support staff and to the fans—proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years. Thank you for showing up week-in and week-out to support our team."

Judge proceeded to thank his coaching staff and Giants alumni before closing his comments as follows.

"To the current Giants players, thank you most of all. When I became the head coach, I said that we would ask you to come in and give everything you had every day. And you did. I am so proud of you, grateful for you, and I believe in you.

"On behalf of me and my family, we leave New York with the utmost gratitude for the community, the organization, the people and the team. Thank you."

The Giants fired the 40-year-old Judge on Tuesday after he amassed a 10-23 record in two seasons.

The Giants rolled into 2021 with optimism and momentum after finishing the previous season with a 5-3 second-half record. Their performance included a 17-12 upset road win over the Seattle Seahawks as well as a season-ending 23-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

New York finished just 6-10, but hope sprang that 2021 could finally break the Giants free from a four-year streak outside the playoffs.

That did not happen, as New York finished 4-13 and lost each of its last six games by 11 or more points.

One day after the season ended with a 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman retired. Judge stayed on board as coach for one more day, but the Giants ultimately made the decision to make a change there as well.

Judge's Giants tenure didn't work out, but he's still an accomplished coach with two BCS national championship rings for Alabama (special teams assistant in 2009 and 2011) and three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots (special teams assistant in 2014, special teams coordinator in 2016 and 2018).

Perhaps he could get another shot running the sidelines down the road, but for now, he likely wouldn't have to wait long to find a job as a special teams coordinator at the very least given his success and experience in that realm.