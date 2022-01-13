Report: Brian Flores 'Not Shy' About Telling Tua Tagovailoa He Preferred Mac Jones

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was reportedly ripped Tua Tagovailoa to his face, noting he preferred fellow Alabama quarterback Mac Jones instead.

"I don't think [Brian] Flores was shy about telling [Tagovailoa], 'Hey, I should have picked Mac Jones.' I don't think he was shy about telling him that. In fact, I know that he wasn't," Michael Lombardi said on the GM Shuffle podcast (h/t Zack Cox of NESN).

Lombardi, a former NFL executive with several teams including the New England Patriots, directly criticized Tagovailoa in a conversation during the regular season.

"If I'd have knew you were going to be this bad, I would have picked Mac Jones," Flores told the quarterback, according to Lombardi.

Flores was fired on Monday despite a 9-8 record this season and 19 wins over the last two years in Miami.

