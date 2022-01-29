Brian Daboll Says He Understands Giants Fans' Frustration, Wants to Make Them Proud

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File

Newly hired New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll released a statement to the team's fanbase soon after Big Blue brought the 46-year-old aboard on Friday:

The ex-Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator replaces Joe Judge, who went 10-23 in two seasons before the Giants parted ways with the former New England Patriots special teams coordinator following New York's 4-13 campaign in 2021.

New York has been marked by coaching instability, with the team firing a head coach every other year since the 2017 season. Ben McAdoo lasted 28 games (13-15) before Pat Shurmur was axed after his two seasons (9-23).

Judge's Giants showed promise at the tail end of the 2020 campaign, but the 2021 team collapsed down the stretch when it lost its last six games.

A season-ending neck injury to quarterback Daniel Jones played a part in the Giants' futility, but they still lost each of those games by 11 or more points.

They ultimately finished second-to-last in scoring each of the last two seasons, and the team's performance on that front will be a point of emphasis for Daboll, who will be the Giants' fourth head coach in six seasons.

New York can only hope he brings stability and success a la Bill Parcells or Tom Coughlin, who won two Super Bowls each.

This won't be an easy task for Daboll. The Giants have missed the playoffs nine of the last 10 years. They have lost 10 or more games in each of their last five seasons, going 22-57 since 2017.

After the season, general manager Dave Gettleman retired, and the Giants soon parted ways with Judge afterward.

Now New York has hired ex-Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen to lead football operations, and he has chosen Daboll to work hand-in-hand with him in hopes of leading this team to brighter days.