Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. Exercises $18.6M Contract Option, Seeking Long-Term Deal

John Fisher/Getty Images

Gary Trent Jr.'s time with the Toronto Raptors isn't over yet.

Trent's agents, Rich Paul and Lucas Newton, told Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report on Tuesday that Trent will exercise his $18.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

Haynes added that Trent wants to stay with the Raptors, and both sides plan to work on a long-term extension.

This comes after Trent was involved in no shortage of trade rumors ahead of last season's deadline.

He was one of the most difficult trade candidates to evaluate at the deadline, as Toronto was stuck in the middle ground of contender status and rebuilding. Trent is young and could be an important part of the future in those rebuilding efforts, but the contract situation was also a factor.

Toronto ultimately kept him and now doesn't have to worry about him signing elsewhere without any returning assets.

Trent went to the Raptors when they acquired him via trade from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2020-21 season and then signed him to a multiyear contract the following summer.

He played well for the team and averaged 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 36.9 percent from deep in 66 contests in 2022-23.

He also averaged a career-best 18.3 points per game in 2021-22.

Trent is an excellent two-way role player who can hit from the outside when defenders collapse on the primary ball-handlers and stars. He also creates turnovers on defense and can guard multiple positions.

Throw in the versatility to fit into small-ball lineups or remain on the floor if the team goes big, and he is someone who can play important minutes down the stretch of any game.

Other teams would have surely jumped at the chance to add that skill set if he declined his option to hit the open market, especially because it allows him to play alongside superstars looking to make a championship push.

He will be helping the Raptors in a potential championship push instead.