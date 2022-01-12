Report: Ndamukong Suh Reworks Bucs Contract; Includes More Easily Obtained Incentives

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ndamukong Suh reworked the defensive tackle's contract last week, making it easier for him to obtain playoff-related bonuses.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the Bucs eliminated a playing-time requirement Suh had to meet in the regular season in order to be eligible for playoff bonuses. Suh was previously required to play 65 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps and have the team improve "their league or conference rankings in touchdowns on returns and recoveries, while finishing better than 28th in the NFL and 14th in the NFC."

Suh entered Week 18 having played 64.18 percent of the snaps. The Bucs and Suh renegotiated his deal ahead of the team's regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers to eliminate that 65 percent requirement.

Suh will now be eligible to make $200,000 for each Buccaneers playoff win, provided he is on the active roster.

The veteran defensive lineman played all 17 regular-season games, recording 27 total tackles and six sacks. He has missed only two games over his 12-year NFL career.