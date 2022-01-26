Report: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Agrees to Contract as Vikings GM Replacing Rick Spielman

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are set to hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to replace Rick Spielman as general manager, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Adofo-Mensah will agree to a four-year, $12 million contract.

The Vikings fired Spielman at the end of the 2021 season after the team finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. They also fired head coach Mike Zimmer but have yet to hire his replacement as they focused on a general manager first.

Spielman joined the Vikings in 2006 and took over as general manager in 2012. He was reportedly under contract through the 2023 season. Minnesota went 87-72 during his tenure.

The 59-year-old was credited with drafting Harrison Smith, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson. However, he also missed on players like Laquon Treadwell, Mike Hughes and Kellen Mond.

The Vikings have several players who could help them compete for a Super Bowl title, including Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook. However, there are questions about whether quarterback Kirk Cousins can lead Minnesota to the promised land.

Regardless, with a change at GM and head coach, the Vikings are looking to get back on track, and Adofo-Mensah should be a good fit.

Adofo-Mensah is a former college basketball player who worked on Wall Street before getting his first job in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. The 40-year-old most recently served as the Browns vice president of football operations under Andrew Berry.

Adofo-Mensah has a degree in economics from Princeton and a master's from Stanford, in addition to an impressive NFL resume. He interviewed for the Carolina Panthers' GM position last year and is respected around the league.

The Vikings haven't had a winning season since 2019, but Adofo-Mensah will aim to help them reach their potential.

Minnesota has not featured in a Super Bowl since 1976, and it will have to take a big step forward under its new general manager to return in the near future.