LeSean McCoy: Tom Brady Told Bucs 'I Got His Ass' After Ending Drew Brees' Career

Tom Brady apparently reveled in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocking the New Orleans Saints out in the divisional round last year.

That proved to be the last game of Drew Brees' legendary career, and former Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy recounted on the I Am Athlete podcast how Brady took special pleasure in the win (via PewterReport.com's Jon Ledyard):

"So Tom is like, 'Hey great to see you,' all this great s--t, right? We beat 'em! [After the game] Tom is out there throwing with [Brees')]kids. Him and his son, they're throwing to Brees' son, right? Kissing babies. We get back to the locker room, Tom goes, 'I got his ass! Let's go! Sit his ass down!' We were all like, 'Ohhhh!'"

The Buccaneers lost their two regular-season contests with the Saints prior to the postseason, so that probably added another layer of satisfaction to the win.

Brees announced his retirement March 14 following a 20-year career, including 15 seasons with the Saints. A 13-time Pro Bowler, the Super Bowl 44 MVP finished his career as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and completed passes, but Brady moved into the top spot in both categories this season.

Thanks to seven Super Bowl titles, Brady always has a target on his back. If he and the Bucs are unceremoniously dumped out of the playoffs, he may find himself in the position of Brees as the opposing quarterback dances on Tampa Bay's championship grave.