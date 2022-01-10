Pete Carroll Expects Russell Wilson to Remain with Seahawks: 'He's Our Quarterback'

Christopher Mast/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll doesn't expect significant changes to the team's foundation even after it missed the playoffs this season at 7-10.

Per The Athletic, during his weekly radio appearance, Carroll said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be back in 2022.

"Yeah, he's our quarterback," the coach said.

Carroll also said he doesn't "anticipate anything right now" regarding changes to the coaching staff.

While Seattle finished in last place in a strong NFC West that featured three playoff teams in the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, it has some momentum heading into the offseason after two straight wins.

It was also competitive for much of the campaign but went 3-5 in one-score games.

"That's the whole season," Carroll said of the close losses. "That's it. You can look at all the millions of things, criticize this and that, but that's what it really went to. There's reasons why. But it's clear we just didn't finish our games the way we need to."

Considering Wilson was sidelined for some time with a finger injury and may not have been at 100 percent when he returned, it isn't particularly difficult to envision the Seahawks playing better in those close games and working their way back into the postseason during the 2022 campaign.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Much of that will start with Wilson, though, as the idea of him playing elsewhere is not a new one.

In fact, his agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter last offseason his client would consider playing for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

Seattle kept Wilson, but he has a potential out in his contract and is scheduled for free agency following the 2023 campaign. Trading him could signal a reset, but it would also likely allow the Seahawks to land multiple assets in return that could facilitate a quick rebuild after a disappointing season.

Alas, it seems the team plans on keeping the seven-time Pro Bowler and battling for a division crown in 2022.