Hall of Famer Don Maynard Dies at 86; Won Super Bowl 3 with Jets

Don Maynard died Monday at age 86, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

Maynard spent 15 seasons in the AFL and NFL with the New York Giants, New York Titans/Jets and St. Louis Cardinals. He finished his career with 11,834 receiving yards and 88 touchdown receptions.

The Texas native was a member of the 1968 Jets team that upset the Baltimore Colts 16-7 in Super Bowl III.

He had six receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns in New York's AFL championship victory over the Oakland Raiders preceding that Super Bowl. His six-yard touchdown catch from fellow Jets legend and Hall of Famer Joe Namath in the fourth quarter was the game-winning score.

Maynard and Namath spent eight years together on the Jets. Upon meeting the quarterback in 1965, he offered a statement that would prove prophetic.

"Joseph, I'm going to make you a better quarterback, and you're going to make me a great receiver," he said, per the Hall of Fame. "We're going to talk on every play, every route ahead of time."

In 1967, Namath was the AFL's leading passer (4,007 yards), and Maynard was the league's leading receiver (1,434 yards).

Considering how the NFL has become a pass-happy league, it speaks to Maynard's excellence that he remains the Jets' all-time leader in receptions (627), yards (11,732) and touchdowns (88).

Maynard earned enshrinement into the Hall of Fame in 1987. The Jets have also retired his No. 13 jersey, one of five numbers immortalized by the organization.