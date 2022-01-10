Steelers Clinch 2022 NFL Playoff Spot After Colts, Chargers Losses

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially in the playoffs after a wild final day of the regular season.

Pittsburgh kept its postseason hopes alive with a 16-13 overtime win over the rival Baltimore Ravens, but the 9-7-1 squad still needed help. The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the Indianapolis Colts with a 26-11 upset while the Las Vegas Raiders capped the day with a wild 35-32 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

A tie between the Raiders and Chargers on Sunday night would have eliminated Pittsburgh from the playoffs, and while it came down to the final seconds of overtime, the Steelers were able to sneak in with the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

This comes after the team entered Week 18 with just an 8.5 percent chance of making the playoffs, per ESPN's Football Power Index.

Pittsburgh will now seek its first playoff win since the 2016 season against the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs.

A deep playoff run would certainly be a surprise, but the Steelers shouldn't be counted out with the proven talent on the roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ben Roethlisberger is looking to end his career on a high note after a season filled with clutch moments. Sunday's win over the Ravens represented his sixth fourth-quarter comeback of the year and seventh game-winning drive, both career highs for the 39-year-old.

Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson give the offense exciting weapons that could do damage.

The defense is also filled with star power, led by T.J. Watt after the pass-rusher tied the NFL record with 22.5 sacks on the season. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Heyward are also capable of making game-changing plays.

Even after an up-and-down season, the Steelers could be a tough team to beat once the playoffs begin.