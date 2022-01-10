Mac Jones Says His Play Was 'Super Embarrassing' in Patriots' Loss to Dolphins

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Mac Jones takes a large share of the blame after the New England Patriots ended their regular season with a 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"It's super embarrassing, from my point, how I played," the quarterback told reporters after the game.

Jones finished 20-of-30 for 261 yards and a touchdown, although he also threw one interception returned for a touchdown and lost a fumble.

The Patriots entered Week 18 with a chance to win the AFC East, but they will end up with a wild-card spot, forcing them to begin their playoff run on the road.

Jones has been impressive for much of the year after being selected No. 15 overall in the 2021 draft. With 3,801 passing yards and 22 touchdowns across 17 games, he is a top contender for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Consistency remains an issue for the former Alabama star, and it could be a major story in the playoffs.

Jones has 10 interceptions in the Patriots' seven losses, including at least one in six of those games. In the 10 wins, the quarterback has just three interceptions.

The interception Sunday was especially damaging, as it led to a 14-0 deficit that eventually grew to 17-0. Even as New England improved during the game, the margin was too much to overcome.

The Patriots will need Jones to be much better if they want to advance in the playoffs.