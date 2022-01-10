Derek Carr, Raiders Beat Justin Herbert, Chargers in OT to Clinch 2022 Playoff Spot

Chris Unger/Getty Images

A tie would've put both teams in the playoffs, but the Las Vegas Raiders played for the win and earned their postseason berth with a 35-32 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes to Hunter Renfrow in Sunday's Week 18 game at Allegiant Stadium, the final matchup of the 2021 NFL regular season.

A stretch of 19 straight points gave the Raiders a 29-14 advantage in the fourth quarter, but the game was far from over.

Herbert led the Chargers back from the dead with two straight touchdowns to force overtime:

The Chargers converted five fourth downs on the final two drives of regulation.

It led to overtime in a situation where a tie would benefit both teams, but Las Vegas stayed aggressive to clinch the victory.

The Raiders scored first in the extra session with a Daniel Carlson field goal before Dustin Hopkins matched it for the Chargers. Even with one more chance to settle for the tie, Las Vegas drove into field goal range and ended it on a 47-yard field goal.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After a 6-7 start, the Raiders (10-7) closed the season with four straight wins under interim coach Rich Bisaccia to sneak into the playoffs. Las Vegas will be the No. 5 seed in the AFC and face a road matchup against the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals.

It's the first postseason appearance for the organization since 2016, while the last playoff win came in January 2003.

The Chargers (9-8) fall short of the postseason for the third straight year despite 383 passing yards and three touchdowns from Justin Herbert.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.