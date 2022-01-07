Antonio Brown Says Todd Haley Texted Him About USFL Contract: 'F--k Outta Here'

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

NFL free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared on the Full Send Podcast Friday and said that his former offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who was recently named as the new head coach of the USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits, offered him an opportunity to play for his team.

Brown made his opinion on the offer very clear at the 34-second mark (h/t NFL reporter Dov Kleiman):

"F--k outta here," Brown said of the offer. "Bro, listen, I'm Antonio Brown, bro. I played football at the highest."

Brown went in-depth on a number of topics surrounding his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including his relationship with Tom Brady and his future in the NFL. The full episode can be found here (warning: strong language):

The Bucs released Brown on Thursday amid an ongoing dispute between the team (notably head coach Bruce Arians) and player revolving around an ankle injury that has affected the wideout all season.

Brown notably left the Bucs' sideline midway through the team's 28-24 win over the host New York Jets Sunday, removing his shoulder pads and jersey before exiting through a MetLife Stadium tunnel.

Both the team and Brown have told their sides of the story, and the Bucs ultimately decided to move on.

Brown said on the podcast he is looking to play again in the NFL. He cleared waivers Friday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and is a free agent.