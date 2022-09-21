Lamar Jackson 'Will Be Playing' vs. Patriots Despite Wearing Arm Sleeve at Practice

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen with a protective sleeve over his throwing arm during Wednesday's practice.

However, Jackson will still be good to go Sunday when the Ravens visit the New England Patriots, per head coach John Harbaugh.

Jackson has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for six touchdowns and one interception in two games. The dynamic dual threat has added 136 rushing yards and one score.

Baltimore selected the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 draft.

The Ravens were rewarded for their faith in Jackson, who's been to two Pro Bowls and was the 2019 NFL MVP. He rushed for 1,206 yards in 2019, setting a single-season record for NFL quarterbacks.

Jackson accounted for 43 touchdowns (36 rushing, seven passing) that year, which ended with the Ravens going an NFL-best 14-2 but falling to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round. The signal-caller delivered playoff appearances in each of his first three seasons.

The 2021 season was not as kind to Jackson or the Ravens.

The 25-year-old's statistics took a hit as he completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 16 touchdowns (13 interceptions) and 2,882 passing yards in 12 games. He also rushed for 767 yards and two more scores.

A right ankle injury suffered in a 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12 ended his season. The Ravens missed the playoffs after going 8-9, losing a pair of one-point games during the year.

It appears Jackson won't miss any time, but 24-year-old Tyler Huntley would once again call signals if needed.

The ex-Utah standout and Ravens backup completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,081 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions last year in seven games (four starts). He also rushed for 294 yards and a pair of scores.