Report: Alabama OC Bill O'Brien to Interview for Jaguars Head Coaching Job Next Week

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to interview Bill O'Brien for their head coaching vacancy next week, according to John Reid of the Florida Times-Union.

O'Brien, who has spent the past year as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Alabama, has experience as a college and NFL head coach.

The 52-year-old went 15-9 in two seasons at Penn State from 2012 to 2013 before posting a 52-48 record as head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020.

While O'Brien was often maligned during his tenure with the Texans, Houston won the AFC South division in four of his six full seasons at the helm.

Playoff success largely eluded O'Brien and the Texans, though, as they went 2-4 and never made it past the AFC Divisional Round.

O'Brien's time as head coach of the Texans ended on a low note with Houston firing him after an 0-4 start in 2020. It wasn't long before O'Brien landed on his feet at Alabama, however.

After previous Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian left the Crimson Tide to become the head coach at Texas, O'Brien was brought in as his replacement, and he has enjoyed a great deal of success in the offensive coordinator role.

The Tide are the No. 1 team in the nation at 13-1, and on Tuesday they will look to become back-to-back national champs when they face Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Alabama is third in the nation in scoring this season, and quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy with 4,503 yards, 46 touchdowns and just five interceptions through the air.

After posting an NFL-worst 1-15 record last season, the Jags hired former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer for the same role.

Meyer was fired after a 2-11 start due to a combination of poor performance and other issues, including an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo that Meyer kicked him before a game.

Since Meyer's firing, interim head coach Darrell Bevel has gone 0-3, and at 2-14 overall, the Jags once again have the league's worst record.

One potential draw for O'Brien and other coaching candidates is the presence of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick has struggled as a rookie, he is considered an elite talent at the position.

In addition to O'Brien, the Jaguars have already interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, per the Associated Press.

They also have an interview lined up with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and have asked for permission to speak to Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.