X

    Heat's Markieff Morris Takes Shot at 'Sloppy' Nikola Jokic for Scuffle, Neck Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 7, 2022

    AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    Markieff Morris still isn't happy with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

    "Ain't s--t wild about it," the Miami Heat forward tweeted in response to a story revealing he has missed nearly two months of action after suffering whiplash from a blindside hit he took from Jokic on Nov. 8. "It's a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I'll be back soon like I said."

    While Morris elbowed Jokic prior to the incident and was given a flagrant foul and ejected, the Nuggets star ran right at the Heat forward—who had his back turned—and unleashed a violent hit:

    Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun @BallySportsFL

    Nikola Jokic clobbers Markieff Morris from behind late in the fourth quarter and things get intense. <a href="https://t.co/v5PvTg6w0d">pic.twitter.com/v5PvTg6w0d</a>

    Jimmy Butler had words with Jokic after the play and was given a technical, while the Denver center was ejected.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Jimmy Butler had words for Nikola Jokic after his foul on Markieff Morris. <a href="https://t.co/iZnZbDs7uH">pic.twitter.com/iZnZbDs7uH</a>

    "That was a very dangerous and dirty play," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Although Morris has been sidelined, the Heat are still 24-15 and sitting in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.      

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.