Heat's Markieff Morris Takes Shot at 'Sloppy' Nikola Jokic for Scuffle, Neck Injury

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Markieff Morris still isn't happy with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

"Ain't s--t wild about it," the Miami Heat forward tweeted in response to a story revealing he has missed nearly two months of action after suffering whiplash from a blindside hit he took from Jokic on Nov. 8. "It's a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I'll be back soon like I said."

While Morris elbowed Jokic prior to the incident and was given a flagrant foul and ejected, the Nuggets star ran right at the Heat forward—who had his back turned—and unleashed a violent hit:

Jimmy Butler had words with Jokic after the play and was given a technical, while the Denver center was ejected.

"That was a very dangerous and dirty play," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters.

Although Morris has been sidelined, the Heat are still 24-15 and sitting in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.