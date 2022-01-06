John Madden's Family to Light Allegiant Stadium Torch Before Chargers vs. Raiders

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

The family of John Madden will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Madden, who coached the Raiders from 1969 to '78, died on Dec. 28.

John's wife Virginia headlines the group that will light the torch, including his sister, his sons and his grandsons. Raiders owner Mark Davis had lit the torch on the day Madden died:

The NFL held a league-wide moment of silence before the Week 17 games to honor Madden, although the Raiders were on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Sunday night's game against the Chargers will be the final one across the NFL in the 2021 regular season.

Madden led the Raiders to a Super Bowl title after the 1976 season, accumulating a 103-32-7 career record. The Hall of Famer spent the next three decades as a broadcaster for a variety of networks, also lending his name to the Madden NFL video games.