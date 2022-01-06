Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater 'Definitely' Plans to Play in 2022 After Concussion

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered two concussions in less than four months, but it doesn't sound like he plans on stepping away from football anytime soon.

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Bridgewater was asked whether he plans on continuing to play next season and he responded, "Yeah, definitely."

Bridgewater has missed the last two games and was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, ruling him out for the season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. He explained further that his love for every aspect of the sport of football is what keeps him coming back despite the blows he's suffered.

"I always say every time I get hit or every time I hit the ground, I ask God, 'Why am I doing this?'" Bridgewater said. "Then when I get up and come to work on a Wednesday and see these guys working hard, that’s why you do it.

"The interactions you have with the guys in the locker room. The smiles you get to put on a fan’s face. The feeling of competing. That’s why you do this."

After leading the Broncos to a 3-0 start to the season, Bridgewater's first concussion occurred in Denver's Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The team is now 7-9 and will finish with a losing record for the fifth year in a row.

Bridgewater was hospitalized after his second concussion in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals, for which he was stretchered off the field in a frightening scene.

Drew Lock has started at quarterback in the past two games for Denver and will be under center against the Chiefs. Lock threw for 398 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, but the Broncos lost both games with him as the starter.