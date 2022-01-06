Official: Super Bowl LVI Expected to Be Held at SoFi Stadium Without Capacity Limit

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI is expected to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13 at full capacity despite the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 surge.

"We are working closely with the NFL to welcome the Super Bowl to L.A. County," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health told Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports. "And while we cannot provide certainty for the future, we do not anticipate capacity limits at sporting events."

SoFi Stadium's typical capacity is 70,000, but it can expand to 100,000 for large events like the Super Bowl.

Mike Leslie of WFAA reported Wednesday the NFL was looking into AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as an emergency location for the Super Bowl if local COVID restrictions created issues for SoFi Stadium to host the game.

"The league did inquire about a date if [the] stadium is available," a Cowboys source told Leslie. "But that's all I've ever heard. They could be just covering all options just in case."

NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy issued a statement in response and said the league was looking into backup plans as part of its standard protocol:

"We plan on playing Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13. As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances. Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs."

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, told reporters Wednesday, "I want to be clear: The Super Bowl is coming to Los Angeles."

All signs indicate the Super Bowl will be held in Los Angeles with full capacity as planned.

That's a change from last year's Super Bowl, which took place in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with just 25,000 fans in attendance because of the pandemic.