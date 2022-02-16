Zion Williamson Rumors: Pelicans Star Could Need 2nd Surgery on Foot Injury

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson could require a second surgery on his ailing right foot.

Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported Williamson began feeling soreness in his foot when he started working out in December, and a second surgery to alleviate his ongoing pain is a possibility.

The 21-year-old has missed the entire 2021-22 season with a fractured right foot. Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin announced on Sept. 27 that he suffered the injury prior to Summer League but was expected back for the regular season.

He also said Williamson had surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

"He had a fractured right foot that was repaired surgically," Griffin said, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. "His timeline should get him back on the court in time for the regular season. That would be our hope and our view. And we're very optimistic about what that looks like."

However, Griffin stated in October that he would not be ready for the regular season. In addition, there was "no fixed timeline" for his return, per Christian Clark of NOLA.com.

The Pelicans then released this statement regarding his progress on Dec. 16:

"Following a consultation and further evaluation with Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute yesterday, Zion Williamson received a biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot.

"Williamson will be limited to low impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period. Further updates will be given following further imaging which is anticipated to occur in 4-6 weeks."

Griffin provided an update on Jan. 5:

"Since we notified everyone on December 16 of his latest imaging, it was decided then by our medical team to dial his rehab back to only partial weight bearing activities. He continues along that path. We also agreed that in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand."

On Jan. 5, Williamson released a statement through the team:

"As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult process for me. I know there’s work to be done in my recovery before I can safely return to the court, but I will continue to put in the time necessary so I can get back on the floor with my team and represent Pelicans fans and the city of New Orleans at the highest level. Basketball means everything to me, and I am thankful for the Pelicans organization and everyone who has surrounded me with love and support throughout this journey—my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans, and everybody who has stood behind me and uplifted me when I needed it most."

Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Pels in 2020-21. He shot 61.1 percent from the field and earned his first-ever All-Star Game appearance as well.

New Orleans selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Duke. He was limited to just 24 games during his rookie season after suffering a torn right lateral meniscus during the preseason. He excelled in limited time, though, averaging 22.5 points in 27.8 minutes per game.

The Pels struggled in 2020-21, going 31-41 and missing out on the play-in tournament. But the bottom has completely fallen out sans Williamson this year, with the team going 23-35 and sitting 11th in the Western Conference.

Ultimately, the hope is that Williamson returns to 100 percent health as soon as possible.