Greg Robinson, 2-Time Super Bowl Champion as Broncos DC, Dies at Age 70

Greg Robinson, 2-Time Super Bowl Champion as Broncos DC, Dies at Age 70January 6, 2022
Former Syracuse football head coach and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Greg Robinson died on Wednesday from a form of Alzheimer’s disease, his son Dominic told Chris Carlson of Syracuse.com. He was 70.
Robinson's coaching career spanned 40 years, dating back to his time as an assistant with his alma mater, the University of the Pacific (1975-76).
His college coaching career included stints as an assistant for Cal State Fullerton (1977-79), a linebackers coach for NC State (1980-81), a defensive line coach for UCLA (1982-88), the Bruins' offensive coordinator in 1989, Texas' defensive coordinator in both 2004 and 2013, Syracuse's head coach (2005-08), Michigan's defensive coordinator (2009-10) and San Jose State's defensive coordinator (2014-15).
He went 10-37 in his four years as Syracuse's head coach, with the NCAA adjusting his record to 5-37 after sanctions against the football and basketball programs.
In the NFL, he served as a defensive line coach for the New York Jets between 1990-92 and worked as the defensive coordinator for the Jets (1993), Broncos (1995-00) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-03).
Denver Broncos @Broncos
We're saddened by the passing of former Broncos Defensive Coordinator Greg Robinson, who served in that position for our back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams.<br><br>📰 » <a href="https://t.co/45k1T9ZjBv">https://t.co/45k1T9ZjBv</a> <a href="https://t.co/Qv5v71uR6V">pic.twitter.com/Qv5v71uR6V</a>
Vic Vela @VicVela1
Everyone of course remembers the Broncos explosive offensive playmakers during those Super Bowl winning years. But Greg Robinson's defense allowed only 18 points per game in the '97 playoffs and just under 11 PPG in the '98 playoffs. Incredible numbers. <a href="https://t.co/64lC0Ct0Cu">https://t.co/64lC0Ct0Cu</a>
Rich Cimini @RichCimini
Former <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> asst coach Greg Robinson has passed away at 70, per multiple reports. He was their DL coach from 90-93, DC in 94. Won 2 Super Bowl rings as the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> DC + coached <a href="https://twitter.com/CuseFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CuseFootball</a>. Honorable man, passionate coach. Always helpful to me as a young reporter. RIP. 🙏
He won two Super Bowls with the Broncos, with those defenses finishing top-10 in yards allowed and top-10 in points three times each.
"We will get pressure on the quarterback," Robinson told reporters when he was hired by head coach Mike Shanahan in 1995. "We will create problems for quarterbacks. It's only a matter of how we're going to get it done."