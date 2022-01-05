Report: Alex Rodriguez Being Considered for 'Manningcast'-Like Broadcast by ESPN

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Manningcast broadcasts of Monday Night Football have been a hit for ESPN this NFL season, and it may reportedly attempt to do something similar when the Major League Baseball season begins.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, "ESPN is considering a Manningcast-type broadcast for Alex Rodriguez" as part of its Sunday Night Baseball approach to the 2022 campaign.

Such a move would take the former New York Yankees star out of the traditional booth, where he has worked in the past.

There will be some changes to Sunday Night Baseball this season, as Matt Vasgersian revealed in October he would no longer be the play-by-play announcer after four years in the position.

Marchand reported a booth with Karl Ravech as the lead play-by-play announcer and David Cone and Eduardo Perez as the analysts is a possibility.

As for Rodriguez, the report suggests some executives at ESPN believe something similar to the Manningcast may work for him because he has thrived on in-studio shows with Fox, especially compared to his work in the ESPN booth.

The Manningcasts have paired brothers Peyton and Eli virtually as they watch the Monday night game and offer their opinions, analysis and humor. Their broadcast airs on ESPN 2 and opposite the actual ESPN presentation of the game and typically includes interviews with three or four guests throughout the game.

This past Monday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers notably featured interviews with Snoop Dogg and Aaron Rodgers in the second half.

The combination of the interview subjects, more casual approach to the broadcast and the humor of the Manning brothers has led to a number of amusing moments that have spread on social media.

Marchand noted the specifics of such a broadcast featuring Rodriguez have not yet been ironed out and could feature some differences between the presentation of the football games.