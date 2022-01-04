Derrick Henry Rumors: Titans RB Expected to Practice Ahead of Week 18 vs. Texans

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File

The Tennessee Titans sit atop the AFC standings as the No. 1 seed and may become more dangerous in the playoffs if star running back Derrick Henry can return from his right foot injury.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Henry is expected to practice Wednesday with an outside chance of playing in the Week 18 game against the Houston Texans.

Russini deemed it a long shot that he plays against the Texans, but returning to practice would indicate he can return for the playoffs.

Henry was the Offensive Player of the Year last season as he made his second straight Pro Bowl, but he looked even better at times through the first eight games of the 2021 campaign.

The Alabama product tallied 937 rushing yards, 154 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, and he also threw a passing score, putting himself in the MVP discussion.

Unfortunately for the Titans, he hasn't played since Oct. 31 because of foot surgery.

Tennessee is 11-5 and on the verge of clinching the AFC's only first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, even though its star running back and wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have been sidelined for stretches.

The AFC South team has turned to a combination of D'Onta Foreman, Dontrell Hilliard, Jeremy McNichols and even Adrian Peterson while Henry is out.

Russini's report echoes one from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that cited sources who said it's a "stretch" fans will see Henry against the Texans, but there is plenty of hope he will play in the postseason.

A healthy Henry would raise increase the Titans' ceiling as they look to land the No. 1 seed and parlay it into a Super Bowl run.