Le'Veon Bell: 'I Wouldn’t Have Made it this Far' Without Ben Roethlisberger

Joe Sargent

After Ben Roethlisberger completed what was likely his final home game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, former teammate Le'Veon Bell praised the veteran quarterback:

Bell, who is now playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent the first five seasons of his career alongside Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. The running back earned three Pro Bowl selections and was twice named first-team All-Pro in this stretch, while the Steelers got as far as the AFC Championship Game in four playoff appearances.

Roethlisberger is now set to end his career after 18 seasons in the NFL with a resume that includes two Super Bowl titles.

The 39-year-old hasn't officially closed the book on his career but did tell reporters last week that the Week 17 matchup with the Cleveland Browns would likely be his last regular-season game at Heinz Field.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II also thanked Roethlisberger in a video message Monday night for his time with the organization.

Bell is the latest to show his appreciation for the veteran quarterback as he completes his Hall of Fame career.