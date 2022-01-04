J.J. Watt Welcomes Brother T.J. to 20-Sack Club on Twitter: 'Go Break the Record Kid'

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

T.J. Watt hit the 20-sack mark for the 2021 season with a monster game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, and J.J. Watt had the perfect older-brother response to the accomplishment.

Only 12 players in NFL history have officially reached 20 sacks in a season. T.J. Watt will now be chasing Michael Strahan's record of 22.5 sacks in 2001 season with the New York Giants.

As for J.J. Watt, he posted 20.5 sacks in both the 2012 and 2014 season, a remarkable feat for a player who was often utilized as an interior pass-rusher. But if anybody is going to match his multiple 20-sack seasons, it might be his younger brother, who, at the age of 27, has already posted four straight seasons with double-digit sacks.

The four-time Pro Bowler likely wrapped up the Defensive Player of the Year award with Monday's performance.