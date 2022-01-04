Rams' Cooper Kupp: Breaking Records in 17-Game Season 'Wouldn't Hold the Same Weight'

David Berding/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has the chance to set several NFL receiving records in the final week of the regular season, but he's not sure doing so would be meaningful given the NFL's new 17-game schedule.

"What those guys did in 16 games, it wouldn't seem right to, I don't know, for those to be broken in 17 games," he told reporters. "It wouldn't hold the same weight to me as it does for guys that have done that in a 16-game season and the accomplishments those guys had and the seasons they put together. Those are incredible things, incredible accomplishments. You kind of have to separate the two."

Kupp currently leads the NFL in receptions (138), receiving yards (1,829) and receiving touchdowns (15), putting him in line to potentially surpass Calvin Johnson's single-season record for receiving yards (1,964) and Michael Thomas' single-season receptions record (149).

"Those records hold a different weight," Kupp said. "I have just an incredible respect for what those guys were able to do, what they were able to accomplish, what they were able to produce for their teams in those 16 games."

The single-season record for receiving touchdowns—Randy Moss found paydirt 23 times in 2007—is out of reach, however.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old could finish the season with the receiving triple crown, leading the NFL in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. That would still mean quite a bit to the veteran wideout.

"It would be a pretty incredible thing," Kupp told reporters. "There are a lot of good football players in this league, a lot of really good receivers who I've got a ton of respect for, so it would be very cool."

Only Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005) have ever pulled off the feat.

Granted, Kupp's top priority heading into Sunday is winning the NFC West title and solidifying the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. The 12-4 Rams will face the 9-7 San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET), who are fighting for a postseason berth.

A win would clinch the division for the Rams. A loss, paired with an Arizona Cardinals win over the Seattle Seahawks, would push the Rams into the wild card and give the Cards the division crown.