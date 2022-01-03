Derrick Henry Could Return to Titans Practice This Week After Injury, per HC Vrabel

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could return to practice this week, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday.

The Titans will decide on Henry's practice status "midweek" after he worked out individually Monday.

Tennessee can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Houston Texans in Week 18.

Henry suffered a broken bone in his right foot in Week 8. He was leading the NFL with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, putting him on pace for nearly 2,000 yards—a figure he topped last season.

The Titans have gone 5-3 in Henry's absence as D'Onta Foreman has shouldered most of the load on the ground. Foreman has three 100-yard rushing games since taking over as the Titans' primary ball-carrier, and his performance could justify keeping Henry on the sidelines for Week 18.

The decision on whether to play Henry is tricky because the Titans are heavy favorites over the Texans regardless of his status. Allowing him to sit in Week 18 and getting a first-round bye would give Henry two extra weeks to get closer to 100 percent for the playoff run.

That said, sitting Henry and then losing to Houston would force the Titans to win three playoff games rather than two to make the Super Bowl and potentially play on the road in the AFC Championship Game.