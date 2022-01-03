Aaron Rodgers, Packers Clinch Homefield Advantage Throughout 2022 NFC Playoffs

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. Green Bay improved to 13-3 with its fifth straight victory.

The Packers now have the benefit of being the only playoff team in the conference that will have a first-round bye. Sunday's win also eliminated the NFC North-rival Vikings from playoff contention.

Green Bay had some help clinching the top seed on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys' 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals dropped them to 11-5 and out of the second spot in the NFC, making it impossible for them to catch the Packers with one week left in the regular season.

Green Bay owns the tiebreaker over both the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 12-4, so it won't matter if either team wins next week.

Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win, will be in contention for a second consecutive NFL MVP award. He now has 35 touchdowns this season with just four interceptions.

It's the second consecutive season that Green Bay is the top seed in the NFC and fourth time since 1990 (1996, 2011). The Packers fell in last year's conference championship game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who went on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

With Rodgers leading the way, the Packers look poised to make a run to this year's title game. It would be Green Bay's first Super Bowl appearance since winning Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season, which is Rodgers' only title in his storied career.